Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has suspended the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba and appointed Christopher Wambua in an acting position.

This is even as he used Chiloba to frustrate Raila Odinga’s nationwide protests where he threatened to cancel licenses for media houses that will air the protests live.

In an internal memo, Ruto, through CA Chairperson Mary Mungai announced the suspension of Chiloba following a board meeting on Monday.

However, Mungai did not provide reasons for the suspension of Chiloba, who also served as chief executive officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the run-up to the 2017 elections.

“Following a meeting of the Authority’s Board held on September 18. resulting in the suspension of the Director General, I am pleased to inform all staff of the appointment of Christopher Wambua as a Director General in Acting Capacity effective today till further notice,” read part of the statement.

Prior to his appointment, Wambua served as the Director of Communications and Public Affairs at the Authority.

He has served in various positions at CA since he joined in July 2000. Wambua started off as an Assistant Public Relations Manager.

Meanwhile, Chiloba was appointed in 2021 taking over from Francis Wangusi who retired.

Following his appointment, Chiloba was to serve for four years with the possibility of renewal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST