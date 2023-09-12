Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Kenyans without bank accounts may soon begin trading in government securities.

This is after President William Ruto asked the Central Bank of Kenya to allow all Kenyans without bank accounts to buy government securities.

Speaking during the official launch of the CBK’s Dhow Central Securities Depository (CSD) yesterday, Ruto indicated that the bank account requirement has locked out millions of Kenyans from trading.

“Let me also give you some feedback… which I am sure will enrich your thinking going into the future. There is a requirement for one to have a Bank account in Kenya and on this, I am speaking to many Kenyans who do not have a bank account,” he stated.

“My advice to the team is that you need to make it possible for many Kenyans who do not have a bank account but have a mobile money account to also participate in this space.”

Ruto insisted that his feedback was informed by the response from Kenyan youth, a majority of whom had used their mobile money to borrow funds from Hustler Fund.

According to him, Youth in the informal sector as well as Kenyans from the diaspora cannot access the depository due to the stringent bank account requirement.

As a result, the Head of State gave the financial regulator a one-month period to incorporate the use of mobile money accounts as well as international accounts such as Visa and Mastercard.

“I also ask the team to look at the possibility of Kenyans in the Diaspora who may not have a Kenyan bank account to use their Visa, Mastercard or Credit card accounts to be able to participate in the purchase of government securities,” he added.

According to CBK, however, individuals are expected to open a CDS account with the Central Bank through which they can invest in multiple Treasury bills and bonds.

To open a CDS account, you need to hold a bank account with a Kenyan commercial bank.

Ruto noted that the launch of the Dhow CSD cements the Government’s Plan to eliminate barriers to trade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.