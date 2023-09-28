Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Kenya has won the bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations alongside neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda, beating Senegal, Botswana, and Egypt.

The three countries submitted a joint bid to host the biggest football tournament in Africa. This will be the first time the event will be hosted in East and Central Africa.

The tournament, hosted bi-annually, is planned and funded by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), a continental football governing body.

East Africa’s Pamoja bid emerged as the best during the CAF executive meeting chaired in Cairo by its president, Patrice Motsepe.

During the event, Kenya was represented by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

In the race to secure the bid, the Ministry of Sports unveiled plans to revamp three Stadiums to meet international standards including Kasarani Stadium, Nyayo Stadium, and Kipchoge Keino Stadium (Eldoret) respectively.

The government is also planning to build the Talanta Stadium at the Jamhuri Sports Grounds in Nairobi.

Speaking during the announcement, Motsepe indicated that there was intense lobbying by the three countries which even involved President William Ruto, his Tanzanian and Ugandan counterparts Samia Suluhu and Yoweri Museveni respectively.

Nonetheless, he noted that the hosting rights will come with a lot of demands including the entry of fans to the host countries.

Following the announcement, the government faces a task to fulfill its host obligations to avoid a scenario where Kenya can be stripped of its hosting rights.

In 2018, Kenya lost the right to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) owing to substandard infrastructure.

