Wednesday September 20, 2023 – President William Ruto has tapped another one of Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet Secretary.

Ruto picked Phyllis Kandie, a former Cabinet Secretary of Trade and Tourism in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government as his economic advisor at State House.

The appointment comes at a time the country is almost nose-diving economically under the advice of Economist David Ndii.

While celebrating her appointment yesterday, Kandie revealed that she had been offered the position of an Advisor on Commodities Market Development.

She noted that she will serve at Presidential Council of Economic Advisors which is chaired by Ruto’s advisor David Ndii.

“I would like to thank the President for the honour he has bestowed on me to serve as his advisor, Commodities Market Development,” Kandie stated.

Kandie stated that she will serve to the best of her ability while working closely with her colleagues to give better advisories to President William Ruto, especially on regulatory policies.

In her role, Kandie will provide expert advice and counsel to the President on all matters related to the development of the commodities market.

This includes advising on policies and regulations that will promote the growth and efficiency of the market, as well as on ways to mitigate risks and ensure the stability of the market.

Kandie has a deep understanding of the commodities market, as well as experience in government and the private sector due to her experience as a Cabinet Secretary for East Africa Community Affairs.

