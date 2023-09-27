Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – An eyewitness recorded a video showing the moment a young man in a yellow vest lost a phone he was selling to ruthless conmen who had camped along a busy street.

The conmen work in a well-orchestrated scheme and mostly target passersby who look naïve.

They camp in the busy streets of Lagos, waiting to prey on unsuspecting passersby.

Watch how the victim was conned in broad daylight in the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.