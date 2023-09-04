Monday, September 4, 2023 – Socialite Risper Faith went live on TikTok and candidly confessed to attempting to trap men into impregnating her as she desperately tried to conceive.

She emotionally revealed that she had never succeeded in conceiving despite having numerous boyfriends in the past.

She even slept with “wababas’’(older men) without protection, hoping to get pregnant.

“I’ve had many boyfriends. But there has never been a day when I got pregnant.

“I’ve tried to trap many men, but I’ve never conceived,” she said.

Fate had a different plan for her as she got pregnant just two months after her wedding to her now-husband, Brian Muiruri.

Given her previous efforts with other men, she expressed her amazement at how swiftly it happened.

“I got married in the second month after my wedding and got pregnant. Without any struggle,” she disclosed.

Overwhelmed by the unexpected news, Risper confided in her sister, Carol, who shared an incredibly close bond with her.

The two verified the pregnancy with several tests, which all returned positive.

She advised Risper to inform her husband, Brian.

“I went and told my husband, ‘Babe, I am pregnant.’ He told me, ‘No, you’re not pregnant.’ I told him, ‘I am pregnant,” she said.

Risper and Brian have a son together.

Watch the emotional video.

