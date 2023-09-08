Friday, September 8, 2023 – The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child has been revealed, one month after his birth.

According to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast, the couple have named their new son Riot Rose Mayers.

The certificate also showed that the baby was born on 1 August at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The singer-turned-beauty mogul, 35, and the rapper, 34, appear to have established a naming tradition, giving their children names beginning with the letter ‘R’.

The couple previously welcomed their first son RZA Athelston Mayers, who was named in tribute to Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, in May 2022.

It’s thought that their new baby’s name could be a nod to A$AP Rocky’s recent track ‘Riot’, which was released in July and featured Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna revealed that she was expecting her second child during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance back in February, when she was spotted rubbing her stomach on stage, prompting many viewers to suggest that she was pregnant.

After their son’s birth was reported last month, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the new parents would “spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby”.