Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Pop star Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky have introduced their new baby, Riot Rose to the world in an intimate family photoshoot.

The “Umbrella” singer, 35, and her rapper partner, 34, posed for a series of adorable photos that featured the couple’s newborn baby, son Riot Rose, as well as their eldest child RZA Athelston Mayers, 16 months.

The couple secretly welcomed the newborn son last month.