Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – There was an ugly incident at Uhuru Park on Monday after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua refused to shake hands with current Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

The incident took place when President William Ruto was flagging off Community Health Promoters (CHP).

Rigathi and Sakaja have expressed contrary opinions in the past, with the bone of contention being plans by the County Government of Nairobi to move matatu operators from the Central Business District (CBD) spaces.

The second in command differed with the proposal by Sakaja who was elected on a UDA ticket with which Ruto and Gachagua jointly used to succeed former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the video that has excited a section of Kenyans and political enthusiasts, including some Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs), Gachagua, on arrival at Uhuru Park, did not extend his hand to greet Sakaja.

Here is the video of Gachagua refusing to greet Sakaja

