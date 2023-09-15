Friday, September 15, 2023 – Revolution may be in the offing following the decision by President William Ruto’s government to increase fuel prices beyond the reach of ordinary Kenyans.

Ruto, through the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), increased Super petrol by Sh16.96 to Sh211.64 per litre Diesel by Sh21.32 to Sh200.9 per litre, and Kerosene by Sh33.13 to Sh202.61 per litre contrary to his campaign pledges where he promised to lower the cost of living by lowering the cost of fuel.

The move has irked many Kenyans, especially former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando, who called for a revolution to overthrow President William Ruto from power.

Venting on his social media, Kabando incited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to abandon the Bipartisan talks and go to the streets to demand the removal of Ruto.

He accused the president of practicing tribalism, graft, and greed as he crudely executed his UDA’s plan of Mambo ni Matatu.

“Of EPRA fuel prices, Ruto crudely executing his UDA’s PLAN of mambo matatu: Ulafi, Ufisafi, Ukabila. Campaigning Ruto deceptively trapped mass hysteria – he didn’t mean a word he uttered! Sekta ya kawi is all GREED, GRAFT, TRIBALISM. Oh, STOP the Bomas nonsense. Ruto Must Go!” Kabando stated.

It now remains to be seen if Raila and his troops will heed Kabando’s call and revolt against Ruto.

