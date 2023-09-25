Sports betting consistently attracts a large number of people. After all, they not only allow you to relax and enjoy supporting your favorite team, but also allow you to get additional funds and increase the excitement of watching. You can place a bet on sports at a specialized bookmaker’s office. However, the bookmaker market is constantly growing, which can make the choice less convenient. Next, we will consider the most popular bookmakers that have a sufficient reputation and are presented on Dailysports.net.

1Xbet

Bookmaker 1Xbet is a true leader in the sports betting industry. The bookmaker provides players with great opportunities for betting. The following types of bets are available to players:

Various sports, including football, basketball, table tennis, boxing and others;

Live games;

Lotteries;

Bingo and so on.

1Xbet cooperates directly with the organizers of sports competitions. This allows players to count on the maximum speed of placing bets. After all, to place a bet, a request is sent exclusively to the 1Xbet servers, without intermediaries. Due to direct cooperation, bookmaker 1Xbet offers the highest odds for betting on almost all sports.

Among the shortcomings of the bookmaker, one can highlight the outdated and in some places unfinished website design. It can be difficult for players to find the desired function, because there are no specially created sections.

Bet365

The bookmaker Bet365 began its activities in 2000. Since its launch, it has received a license from the British Gambling Commission. It was in Great Britain that this bookmaker’s office was created.

Bookmaker Bet365 provides players with a fairly extensive selection of games for betting. The bookmaker cooperates with well-known providers and organizers, so players can often use a special player to watch the game online or through interactive animation.

In addition to the large selection of games, players note comfortable playing conditions. There is a constantly working support service that promptly resolves any questions or wishes of clients. This makes the game not only comfortable, but also profitable.

The disadvantages of Bet365 include the insufficient number of bonuses. Players respond that there are welcome bonuses, as well as events for the holidays. However, there are not enough promotions to diversify everyday life.

MelBet

Bookmaker MelBet has been operating since 2012. It operates officially and has a Curacao license. This allows players to count on a guarantee of return and withdrawal of their funds. You can play at MelBet from 21 years of age. At the moment, the number of active players of bookmaker MelBet exceeds 400,000 people. You can play on the website for PC or mobile version, as well as from the mobile application. It is worth noting that when installing a mobile application, you can receive a bonus.

However, the MelBet rating has quite a lot of negative aspects. Most often they are associated with player feedback regarding their finances, as well as the quality of customer support. Many players note that withdrawals are often delayed, and the support team answers questions or ignores them. However, this problem is not systematic, but occurs quite often.