Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Details have emerged as to why the Communication Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba was fired yesterday by the CA Board.

Also suspended were Human Resources, Legal Services, and Finance directors as well as the Internal Auditor.

According to sources, the five were suspended for misusing and mismanaging Sh662.4 million of the CA staff mortgage scheme.

According to minutes of the meeting, the five were accused of mismanagement of the staff mortgage scheme where the government ended up losing millions of shillings.

In particular, Chiloba and his team were found to have valued properties at a higher value using the Authority’s valuers.

The committee noted that there was a material variance of more than 20 per cent in property valuation between the government and privately contracted valuers.

The August 8 meeting further found out that there were defaults amounting to Ksh28.9 million on staff mortgages.

The mortgages were found to have been approved and granted without consideration of the contract term.

Chiloba and his team were also accused of understating loan balances for former staff of CA as well as refinancing mortgages in the amount of Ksh364 million for current CA employees without evidence of upgrades of their purchased houses.

Additionally, the committee recommended a relook at all loans in the loan book and disciplinary measures be undertaken on Chiloba and the four other officers as well as any new officers found with similar cases.

