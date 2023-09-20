Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A Kenya Airforce helicopter on Monday night crashed in Lamu killing several soldiers who were on board.

The chopper was on a night patrol and it developed a mechanical problem before crashing..

The Department of Defence headquarters said on Tuesday that the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter crashed on Monday night while on night patrol in Lamu County.

“The crew and other military personnel onboard were part of an air surveillance squadron intensifying day and night patrols and surveillance for the ongoing Operation Amani Boni,” DoD said in a statement.

“The leadership and entire KDF fraternity condole with the families of the crew. A Board of Inquiry has been constituted and dispatched to the scene to establish the cause of the crash.”

8 KDF soldiers were killed and their families were notified on Tuesday.

