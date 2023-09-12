Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Last week, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested 10 individuals in connection with a Sh 1 billion gold scam where criminals posing as sellers were trying to con a Tunisian using fake gold bars.

The 10 suspects including a police officer, were arrested in the Garden City area by DCI sleuths who were on their radar.

The operation that started last Thursday saved a Tunisian national Sh1 billion that he was to spend in the purchase of one tonne of fake gold and fake dollars.

The Tunisian was getting stones packaged in metal boxes that were seized from the Garden estate house.

DCI officers said a Senator from Rift Valley and two Members of Parliament were involved in the shameful scandal.

We have identified that the two members of parliament are Langata MP Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o and his Nyaribari Chache counterpart, Zaheer Jhanda.

DCI said the two politicians even tried to make calls to help the release of those arrested in a complex sting operation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.