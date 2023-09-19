Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has exposed how senior Kenya Defence Forces officials are demanding bribes from poor Kenyans who are interested in joining the military.

The KDF recruitment process began this month and on Monday, former National Youth Service (NYS) graduates were being interviewed at Embakasi to join the forces as cadets and tradesmen.

Over 10000 former NYS graduates turned up for the interview and only 350 were selected in what Ole Kina termed as a shoddy recruitment since money exchanged hands during the interviews.

Ole Kina told Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale that NYS graduates were forced to part with a bribe of Sh 300,000 to Sh 600,000 to join the forces.

“My Abti @HonAdenDuale how is the military recruitment going?

“I hear the tickets are Ksh 350, 000 and Ksh 600,000 for plant operators.

“High in demand are trained NYS youth. Very sad! And we talk about hustlers !!!

“May God punish you all for taking advantage of the poor”, Ole Kina wrote on his Xpage on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST