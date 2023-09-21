Thursday, September 21, 2023 – A catholic is being investigated after a gay orgy at his apartment ended with a male prostitute he ordered, overdosing on erectile pills.

According to local media, Father Tomasz Zmarzły from the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels in Poland had allegedly thrown a small party at his apartment in the city of Dąbrowa Górnicza.

The male prostitute who was ordered to attend the party, reportedly took copious amounts of potency tablets before he started feeling sick.

According to Mail Online, the male prostitute called the emergency services after the priest was said to have ordered him to leave. When paramedics arrived they found the prostitute waiting outside the apartment but Father Zmarzły allegedly refused to let them inside the compound.

They then reportedly called the police who were eventually allowed inside where they found the priest’s friend lying on the floor unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he later recovered and discharged himself.

A source close to the incident told the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza: ‘The event was organised by clergy and was purely sexual.

‘Its participants took potency pills.’

Informing his superior about the incident the following day, Father Zmarzły denied that he had organised a ‘gay orgy’.

The Bishop of Sosnowiec which oversees the disgraced priest’s parish said he had appointed a commission ‘to urgently explain the circumstances of the situation.’

Meanwhile, prosecutors have now launched their own investigation into the priest for failing to help his friend.

Deputy district prosecutor Czesław Kurpiś said: ‘The local prosecutor’s office is conducting proceedings regarding failure to provide assistance to a person whose life is at risk.