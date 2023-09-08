Friday, September 8, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders to start respecting President William Ruto because he is respected globally.

Speaking on Thursday in Mombasa County while opening the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show, Gachagua said President Ruto is now a global leader and should be respected by all Azimio leaders.

“And we want to ask our local leaders in the country to see how the president has been respected by other leaders in Africa and the globe. The few leaders who are still in doubt should know that President Ruto is now a global leader,” Gachagua said.

The second in command at the same time congratulated President Ruto for holding the Africa Climate summit, saying the continent will be united.

“We want to congratulate our president for showing sound leadership and uniting Africa in the just concluded climate change conference in Nairobi, Africa is united because of our unity that has seen the president respected globally,” he added.

