Wednesday, 27 September 2023 – Tomaso Gagula, a notorious gangster based in Kayole, was gunned down by undercover cops in 2014 after hijacking and stealing a car.

He used to disguise himself as a conductor with one of Kayole’s flashy matatus but behind the scenes, he was involved in criminal activities.

His death shocked many people because he came from a wealthy family.

His maternal grandfather was once an MP and an assistant minister.

He was also related to former AG Githu Muigai.

X users have revisited his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.