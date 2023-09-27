Wednesday, 27 September 2023 – Tomaso Gagula, a notorious gangster based in Kayole, was gunned down by undercover cops in 2014 after hijacking and stealing a car.
He used to disguise himself as a conductor with one of Kayole’s flashy matatus but behind the scenes, he was involved in criminal activities.
His death shocked many people because he came from a wealthy family.
His maternal grandfather was once an MP and an assistant minister.
He was also related to former AG Githu Muigai.
X users have revisited his death.
