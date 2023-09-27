Wednesday, 27 September 2023 – Tomaso Gagula, a notorious gangster based in Kayole, was gunned down by undercover cops in 2014 after hijacking and stealing a car.

He used to disguise himself as a conductor with one of Kayole’s flashy matatus but behind the scenes, he was involved in criminal activities.

His death shocked many people because he came from a wealthy family.

His maternal grandfather was once an MP and an assistant minister.

He was also related to former AG Githu Muigai.

X users have revisited his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleGiving a man SEX and feeding his ego will eliminate cheating in marriage – RENO OMOKRI
Next articleRuthless conmen in the streets: The moment a man in a yellow vest is conned in broad daylight while selling a phone in a well-orchestrated scheme (VIDEO).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply