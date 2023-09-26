Monday, September 25, 2023 – Regina Daniels has responded to people who question her decision to marry politician Ned Nwoko.
The actress took to TikTok to share a video of her dancing to a song.
“Bullion van no fine for face but if you enter inside you will see the beauty of a man,” the song she shared in response begins.
She captioned the video:
“POV: me to the people still questioning my decision in marrying my husband.”
The mother-of-two added a laughing face with tears of joy emoji.
The actress was really young when she became the 5th wife to her much older husband in 2019.
The union has produced 2 sons.
Watch her response in the video below.
