Monday, September 25, 2023 – Regina Daniels has responded to people who question her decision to marry politician Ned Nwoko.

The actress took to TikTok to share a video of her dancing to a song.

“Bullion van no fine for face but if you enter inside you will see the beauty of a man,” the song she shared in response begins.

She captioned the video:

“POV: me to the people still questioning my decision in marrying my husband.”

The mother-of-two added a laughing face with tears of joy emoji.

The actress was really young when she became the 5th wife to her much older husband in 2019.

The union has produced 2 sons.

Watch her response in the video below.