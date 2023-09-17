Sunday, September 17, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto has warned Kenyans about the imminent outbreak of Rift Valley fever which is expected to occur in the next few weeks.

In a statement shared on Friday, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, warned that the disease outbreak may strike the country during the El Nino rains.

The government projects that the outbreak is likely to culminate in the death of domestic animals due to its contagious nature.

Consequently, the Mithika Linturi-led Ministry has instructed veterinary doctors to follow the agreed and harmonized contingency plan drafted by experts.

The Ministry of Agriculture has also asked farmers to monitor the disease and ensure that they report any signs of Rift Valley fever to veterinary doctors within their vicinity.

The Ministry is also working with other government agencies to prepare for a possible RVF outbreak. This includes stocking up on essential supplies, such as vaccines and medications, and training health workers to respond to an outbreak.

Rift Valley fever (RVF) is a viral disease that can affect both animals and humans. It is caused by the Rift Valley fever virus (RVFV), a member of the Phlebovirus genus in the family Bunyaviridae.

The virus is mainly found in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

RVF is spread by mosquitoes, which become infected when they feed on the blood of an infected animal.

The virus can also be spread through contact with the blood or tissues of an infected animal, or through contact with the milk or urine of an infected animal.

Symptoms of RVF include fever, abortion, eye, and nasal discharge, tremors jaundice edema bleeding, and death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST