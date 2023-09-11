Monday, September 11, 2023 – The Kenyan security forces are on high alert after Al-Shabaab terrorists struck once again injuring several soldiers.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) were injured while on patrol after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Al Shabaab.

In a statement, KDF stated that the incident occurred along the Milimani Baure road in Lamu County.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to Manda Base Hospital for immediate medical care. Their vehicle was also damaged during the incident.

KDF condemned the act by the criminals who disrupted the movement and sabotaged stability in the area.

“KDF calls upon the residents to share information with the security agencies on these criminal elements who lurk in their communities,” read part of the statement.

The terror group has been reportedly behind numerous attacks, especially in the coastal region with the locals left to deal with the effects of the attacks.

In August, Duale declared 11 areas in Lamu a no-go zone as officers dealt with the militants in the region.

The listed areas were Tabasamu, Mkunumbi, Marafa, Ukumbi, Marafa-Toto, Juhudi, Salama, Widho, Poromoko, Jirma and Pandanguo.

Once gazetted as disturbed areas, they will be reserved for security operations led by KDF soldiers, the National Police Service (NPS), the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and other security agencies.

“Lamu is very critical to the country’s economy. We want to protect our people, their property, and the LAPSSET (Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport corridor) infrastructure,” Duale stated.

On his part, Kindiki has warned locals habouring the terrorists in their homes and frustrating the operation by the officers.

