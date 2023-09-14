Thursday, September 14, 2023 – A section of youthful politicians from Luo Nyanza has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to explain how is a billionaire yet he has no job.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday, the leaders asked Raila Odinga to explain his source of wealth which is in the tune of several billions.

“We want to know where you are getting money because you are one of the richest people in this country, and we, as the Luo leaders, are giving you a minimum of one week to look for us and explain to us your source of wealth,” Luo leaders told Raila.

The leaders further asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze Raila Odinga’s bank accounts until he tells Kenyans where he gets billions.

Here is the video of the presser.

The Kenyan DAILY POST