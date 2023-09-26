Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – It is with humble acceptance of God’s will we are saddened to announce the passing of Eric Maigo Onchari of the Nairobi Hospital, which occurred on 15th September 2023 at his residence in Woodley Annex Estate, Nairobi..

He was the adored son of Zebedeo Onchari Nyakwana (ICEA LION) and Dinah Onchari. Beloved brother to Caroline of (CIC Insurance), Edwin (Gertrude’s Children’s Hosp), Joshua, Christine (Old Mutual Insurance), and Doreen (USIU).

Grandson to the late Christopher- and Agnes Nyakwana, the late Benjamin and Bilha Geteri, Joseph Bogonko, Christantus Onindo, and Andrew Ochoi.

Brother-in-law to Chris: Wangechi Nyakwana, Maina, Ananda Edward and Dolphine.

Nephew of Alexina & Omoke, Jane & Onchwati, Concepta, Eucabeth & Charles Nyakwana (Advocate, Nairobi), Gladys & Innocent Nyamboki (TUK), Moraa & Raymond Okindo, Francis Gichana, Christopher Ntabo, Richard Ntabo, Dismas Onchari. Mary Otwori (Molo Academy), Geofrrey Ntabo (Advocate, Nakuru), Rev. Abel Onchari, Anthony Singombe (Principal Achego HS), the late John & Jane Geteri, Charles, Javus, James, Gladys & Kennedy Geteri, Callen & Albert Otuke, Josephine, George, Jared, Douglas, Mosioma and Nyantune. He is a much loved uncle to all his nephews & nieces, a cousin and loyal friend to many.

Relatives and friends are meeting daily for prayers and burial arrangements at the family home in Sunrise Estate – Nairobi and in the village home in Amasago, Keumbu.

Main Fundraising is scheduled for Tuesday 26th September 2023 at All Saints Cathedral starting 6.00 pm. Well-wishers can channel funds through Pay-bill: 8001393, Account: Your Name – Eric Maigo Onchari Fund.

A requiem mass will be held at the Don Bosco Catholic Church, Upperhill on Wednesday 27th September 2023 starting at 2.00 pm.

The cortege leaves the Lee Funeral Home Nairobi at 7.00 a.m. on Thursday, 28th September 2023 funeral mass at St Joseph Catholic Church, Amasago in Keumbu Kisii starting 3.00 pm.

A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held at his ancestral home in Amasago village, Keumbu Kissi, on Friday, 29th September 2023 starting at 10.30 am, followed by a burial ceremony thereafter.

Eric Maigo (Suaveh) Rest in Eternal Peace.

