Monday, September 4, 2023 – A young man has elicited reactions on social media after he was filmed partying with his little child.

He carried the child in his arms and covered him with a shawl as he danced the night away in a jam-packed concert where loud music was played all night long.

At some point, he had to confirm whether the child was still breathing.

The video has since sparked reactions after it was shared on X.

The majority of X users called out the young father and said the loud noise was not conducive for the child.

Some even suggested that he should be arrested.

Watch the trending video.

