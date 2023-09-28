Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Netizens have called for the arrest of city businessman and lawyer, Raymond Nduga, after he was captured in a viral video viciously assaulting his girlfriend Dorris Tado at Tsavo Skywalk apartments along Ngong Road.

It is now emerging that Raymond has been subjecting Dorris to physical abuse for long.

Last year in December, he beat her up at their apartment, prompting security guards to intervene.

He went ahead and bragged about it on social media.

He called her a mongrel and went on to brag that he is the hot guy in the market.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.