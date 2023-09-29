Friday, September 29, 2023 – City lawyer and businessman, Raymond Nduga, has been trending after he was captured in a viral video assaulting his girlfriend Dorris Tando at Tsavo Skywalk along Ngong Road.

He slapped her multiple times as she pleaded for mercy.

Netizens have been calling for his arrest after the video went viral but he seems unbothered.

Infact, he has already dumped Dorris for another lady.

He shared a video goofing around with a light-skinned lass believed to be his new girlfriend.

Raymond is said to have deep pockets and that is why ladies fall for him despite his violent behaviours.

See video of him goofing around with his new catch.

