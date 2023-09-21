Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Canadian rapper, Rapper Tory Lanez’s mugshot has been released after he was transferred to a state prison following his conviction for shooting fellow hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, 31, was found guilty of shooting Megan and was handed a 10-year jail sentence by a judge. His hopes of getting out of prison were recently squashed after a judge rejected his appeal, citing his past court order violations, violent felony conviction, and non-US citizenship as reasons.

Tory Lanez was recently transferred to state prison and had to pose for a new mugshot.

He reportedly checked in on Tuesday September 19, at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, located approximately 145 miles from Los Angeles.

Lanez was handed a 10-year jail sentence for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Prior to his sentencing, prosecutors had asked the judge to give the rapper 13 years behind bars.

In court, he was accused of re-traumatizing Megan with several social media posts concerning the case and inciting anger from people online towards her by doing it.