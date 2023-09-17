Sunday, September 17, 2023 – American rapper Jeezy has officially filed for divorce from his wife, TV host Jeannie Mai.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy filed papers in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, September 15, and is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

Additionally, the report states that the couple has a prenup in place.

Jeezy, 45, and Mai, 44, tied the knot in their Atlanta home on March 27, 2021, after three years of dating. They share one child together, daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, who was born in January 2022.

In 2019, Jeezy and the former The Real co-host confirmed their long-rumored romance by making it IG official.

In April 2020, the two got engaged before their intimate wedding at the couple’s home in Georgia the following year.

In a Sherri interview earlier this year, Mai said she and Jeezy “were open to” possibly having more children together.