Friday, September 8, 2023 – Rapper Desiigner has decided to move from being a mid-flight masturbator by agreeing to a plea deal that might help him avoid jail time.

Recall that the “Panda” rapper was arrested after returning home on a flight from Japan where prosecutors say he told flight attendants he was “brick hard.” He allegedly dropped a jar of lubricating Vaseline in the aisle and eventually had to be monitored for the duration of the flight.

After the incident, Desiigner apologized and claimed he attended court-appointed counselling/therapy sessions. He also said he voluntarily submitted himself for drug testing, which he claims came back clean.

Documents obtained by TMZ showed that Desiigner will be entering a guilty plea on September 8. He agreed to the recommended sentence of 2 years probation, 120 hours of community service, a $5K fine and a public apology to the flight attendants.

The rapper’s attorney is asking the judge not to impose any travel restrictions that would slow his movement as a professional musician, insisting he has tours planned for all over the world in 2023-24.

His management team also said he’s been pouring his “heart and soul” into his upcoming music as part of his personal growth.