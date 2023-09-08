Friday, September 8, 2023 – This lady, Ima Obong Uboh, has advised parents to raise their sons right
“Dear parents, Raise your sons right o. Teach them to be responsible and accountable.
Teach them how to cook and clean o.
This generation of girls won’t marry rubbish o.
Your sons go de dia papa house tire o. I say make I update una,” she wrote.
