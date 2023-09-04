Monday, September 4, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga broke his silence over the weekend on ‘Mambo ni Matatu’ threats by President William Ruto.

While sharing the same podium at the funeral of a COTU official in Vihiga County on Saturday, Raila seized the opportunity to send COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli to deliver a message to Ruto over the latter’s remarks which have been widely perceived as a threat to billionaire industrialist Jaswant Rai.

Raila expressed concern over Ruto’s remarks, terming the sentiments reckless and unpresidential.

Ruto has come under heavy criticism for the remarks from different quarters for telling Rai, who has huge interests in the sugar sector, to stop frustrating reforms or face three consequences either going to jail, leaving the country, or going to heaven.

Raila while cheekily referencing Atwoli’s newfound friendship with Ruto, asked the COTU boss to advise the president to refrain from making similar comments in the future.

“If someone powerful gives a person three options, is that good leadership? We do not want to witness such threats. That is careless talk.”

“Atwoli tell your friend to cease. We do not want such talk. We want to move on in peace, love, and unity,” he stated.

The ODM leader called on Kenyans to be vigilant even as he cautioned against underestimating the gravity of Ruto’s statements.

The former Prime Minister underscored the need for proper checks and balances to rein in political leaders to prevent Kenya from sliding into the precipice.

Prior to inviting Raila to address the audience, Atwoli expressed his backing for Ruto’s strong stance against corruption lamenting that the vice has obstructed service delivery to the Kenyans.

The veteran unionist maintained that he cannot support persons accused of corruption which he observed is the main problem affecting the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.