Friday, September 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made some major changes in ODM ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after he expelled some rebels from ODM for their close association with President William Ruto.

Besides, Raila made changes to the ODM hierarchy following the resignation and the defection of some of its members.

In the changes, Kisii Governor Simba Arati will assume the role of Deputy National Chairperson.

He will replace former Kisii Women representative Janet Ong’era who pledged allegiance to Ruto’s party.

Busia County MP Catherine Omanyo will replace her predecessor Florence Mutua as the Deputy Secretary General. Mutua resigned from the party after the 2022 polls and joined Ruto’s UDA.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi was named as the new Deputy Organising Secretary.

Amisi will be replacing former Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan.

On the other hand, Fatuma Masito will replace Olga Karani as the Deputy National Treasurer.

Migori senator Eddie Oketch on the other hand was appointed as the Secretary for Humanitarian and Disaster Management Affairs replacing Bob Njagi.

ODM also made changes to the secretary security docket where Elsie Muhanda was replaced with Justus Kizito.

The party noted that the changes will take effect immediately even as they work to strengthen the party.

Governor Arati and his colleagues will serve till next year when the party is scheduled to hold its party primaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST