Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has today expelled five lawmakers from the party over what it termed as gross misconduct and refusing to toe the party line.

The five lawmakers are Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango (Lang’ata) and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

ODM‘s National Executive Council(NEC) in a statement said the five were found culpable of what it termed as defying the party position as well as gross misconduct.

Rongo MP Paul Abuor and his Uriri counterpart Mark Nyamita were, on the other hand, fined Sh1 million each to be paid within 60 days.

The party said the two lawmakers appeared before its disciplinary committee and explained reasons for their actions, hence were only reprimanded.

The Raila Odinga-led political outfit further resolved to revoke the nominations of a section of Members of the Kisumu County Assembly (MCAs) namely; Caroline Opar, Kennedy Ajwang’, Peter Obaso, and Regina Kizito.

All the lawmakers were accused of working with President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST