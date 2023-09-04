Monday, September 4, 2023 – A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has come to the defense of Governor Kawira Mwangaza, who has been criticized for naming a road in Meru County after her husband Murega Baichu.

On her verified Facebook page on Saturday, the governor wrote; “Murega Baichu Rd” and posted pictures of the road, a post that has sparked mixed reactions from her followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST understands the road leads to her father-in-law’s compound, perhaps the reason she named it after her husband.

Rehabilitation of the road which is in Nyaki West Ward, Imenti North Constituency, started a week ago.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, nominated ODM senator Beatrice Akinyi, defended Kawira, saying even other governors have named roads after them.

Akinyi gave an example of Narok County governor Patrick Ole Ntutu who named a road after himself.

“It’s not like I’m supporting Governor Kawira Mwangaza for naming a road after her husband.

“But my question is if we didn’t see anything wrong with Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu naming a road after himself, why condemn Kawira?” the senator asked on her official X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST