Monday, September 4, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies have continued their criticism of President William Ruto and his government even as the president hosts a major climate summit in Nairobi, one of its kind in Africa.

In a statement, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina dismissed the significance of the ongoing African Climate Summit being hosted by Ruto, maintaining that the event organizers should have held it in the desert to align it with the theme.

Describing the conference as nothing, the ODM legislator, in a sly dig at Ruto’s administration, which has organised the key summit, said the government should have emulated the Burning Man Project, an American company known for organising events in deserts from time to time.

“A Real climate change conference should be held in a DESERT like Burning Man then these talks can stop being talks about nothing!”

The Summit started on Monday, August 4, and is scheduled to run until Wednesday, August 6.

While defending his comments on the summit, Ledama claimed that he was the first person to plant over twenty million trees in the Mau Forest through aerial seeding method.

“Exactly 5 years ago, I became the first ever leader to plant over 20 million trees in the Mau Forest through aerial seeding in Kenya. This is what action on climate change is all about!” stated the lawmaker.

The inaugural Africa Climate Summit, organised by the African Union Commission in partnership with Kenya which is hosting the event, is dedicated to addressing the challenges posed by changing climate patterns on the continent.

Held under the theme “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,” the summit aims to set a fresh agenda for sustainable development in Africa.

Over 20 heads of state are expected to grace the event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.