Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Kakamega County Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga is not likely to vie for the presidency in 2027.

Raila, aged 79, has taken part in every presidential election since 2007 but has consistently lost each time.

He also vied in 1997 but lost. The ODM leader has blamed four of his five defeats on rigging.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Savula said that the former Prime Minister has finally decided to stay away and send someone else to seek the powerful seat.

Savula said Raila Odinga has decided to endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and that is why he allowed him to lead the Azimio One Kenya Alliance team that is engaging with the government on the ongoing bipartisan talks.

Savula, who is a former Lugari Member of Parliament, said Raila trusted Kalonzo to lead him in the ongoing talks with President William Ruto, terming this an indirect endorsement to the former Vice president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST