Monday, September 11, 2023 – An outspoken Member of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to forget the presidency the same way he forgot his mother’s womb.

Tigania West Member of Parliament, John Mutunga, dismissed the demand by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance camp to audit the 2022 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers, saying that the Supreme Court made a ruling, and the opposition did not question Forms 34As.

In his remarks on K24 TV on Monday, Mutunga argued that Raila had the best chance to become the president in 2022, and since the chance was lost, there is no way he will win the presidency in the future.

“It is just laughable that the opposition has been demanding an audit of the servers yet results of all the polling stations were in the portal and what you needed was a calculator.

“The Supreme Court certified the results and the president was sworn in.”

“There is no doubt that the Azimio leader Raila Odinga lost the greatest chance in his life. In fact, it was the only chance for him to become the president of Kenya. He has absolutely no chance anymore. So whether we audit the 2022 polls or not, that is a chance he lost.”Mutunga stated.

