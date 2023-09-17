Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said he is not returning to the streets any time soon to protest over the high cost of living.

While addressing other coalition members at the Wiper Command Centre in Nairobi on Saturday, Raila said Azimio has already collected 10 million signatures and those signatures are the ones that will be used to engage the government instead of street protests.

“We now have over 10 million signatures and that is enough. We know what we will do with those signatures. This time we will not ask citizens to return to the streets, it will be a whole different thing this time,” Raila said.

Not wanting to pre-empt what next will follow, the Opposition leader said they are awaiting the outcome of the bi-partisan national dialogue.

“I don’t want to say much because I will be giving details too soon. Our people are currently meeting those from the government. For now, I will tell Kenyans to watch out for this space,” he added.

The exercise to amass the signatures was initiated on July 7 to register civil disobedience against the President William Ruto-led administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.