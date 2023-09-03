Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has responded to Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, who had earlier claimed that he is jobless after losing last year’s presidential election to President William Ruto.

Atwoli claimed that Raila Odinga was participating in protests because he was jobless.

But speaking at a burial ceremony in Vihiga County on Saturday, Raila rubbished Atwoli’s remarks, saying top Azimio leaders who were at the forefront of recent street demonstrations hold various offices.

He reminded Atwoli that he is the party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party, a political outfit with a nationwide presence.

At the same time, Raila told Atwoli that former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya holds the position of deputy leader in the ODM Party.

Raila also reiterated that he was not interested in sharing power with President William Ruto but wanted the truth about the disputed August 2022 presidential results.

