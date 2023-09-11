Monday, September 11, 2023 – Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo has blasted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga for expelling five lawmakers for reportedly meeting President William Ruto.

The five lawmakers who have been expelled from the Orange party are; Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi (Suba South) Gideon Ochanda( Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo ( Gem), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

Some of the nominated MCAs from Kisumu, Homa, and Migori were also affected.

Speaking in Migori county on Sunday, Omollo said it is a big shame for Raila Odinga to expel the lawmakers yet he himself met Ruto in Mombasa at midnight.

“Although I’m a civil servant, who is barred from making political statements, I’m concerned as a son of Nyanza about the politics of our region,” he said.

He said a lot is happening at the moment in the political space in the Nyanza region.

“We have to ask ourselves tough questions regarding what’s going on in the region. Why is it that only ODM elected leaders from the region are punished for associating with President Ruto or senior officers in his government while those who do so from other regions are spared by the ODM party leader?” he quipped.

As a PS, he said he is a government official who is mandated to serve every Kenyan and it is a worrying concern that even MCAs from the opposition party are banned from meeting him for whatever reason.

“Those who met me from Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori were reprimanded. The truth is, the leadership of the party has no respect for the people of Luo Nyanza,” he said.

“We have supported them for far too long that they now disrespect us as a people,” he said.

