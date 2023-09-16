Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Kisumu County Woman representative Ruth Odinga has maintained that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is strong and will vie for presidency in 2027.

Speaking at a function in Kisumu on Friday, Ruth who is Raila Odinga’s sister stated that Raila is still the Luo community kingpin and has the energy to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

“No one from the lake region can take over from him and vie for the presidency and win. Raila is the only person who, despite not being president, was given an opportunity to use a door used by high-profile dignitaries and sit next to heads of state. It means that he is still powerful,” she said.

While wading into the recent discussion over who will succeed her brother, Ruth said the current leaders in the region do not possess the same qualities as the former prime minister.

“No one can be president from this region apart from Raila. I have looked around to check whether anyone meets his qualities but I have found none,” Ruth said.

