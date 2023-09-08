Friday, September 8, 2023 – Kisumu County Senator, Prof Tom Ojienda, is not a man to joke with, going by what he has done after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement expelled him from the party.

On Tuesday, ODM‘s National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to expel Ojienda and four other lawmakers for gross misconduct and going to bed with President William Ruto.

However, on Friday, Ojienda moved to court opposing his expulsion from the Orange party.

Through his lawyers, Prof. Ojienda filed a petition seeking ODM to provide documentation of the proceedings before his expulsion.

The law scholar clarified that he was yet to receive an official notice from the party hierarchy confirming his ouster.

“Despite this being an extremely adverse decision against our client, you are yet to personally serve him with any communication regarding his expulsion” read part of the petition.

“In the light of the above, we are writing to request for immediate production of proceedings and documents relating to the expulsion.”

Further, the lawyer wants ODM to be compelled to release the recommendations made by the disciplinary tribunal on the decision of his fate.

The one-term senator also asked the party to release full minutes of the meeting held before its unanimous decision to expel him.

The petition was certified urgent by a Nairobi court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.