Sunday, September 24, 2023– Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called for the removal of former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni from Azimio’s technical team in the bipartisan talks.

In a statement released on Saturday, Raila through his spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua disputed Kioni’s most recent assertion that the ongoing negotiations between the opposition and the administration are a waste of time.

“My good friend Hon Kioni should with immediate effect resign as head of the Azimio technical team at the Bomas talks. He has repeatedly said the talks are a “waste of time.”

“He must resign unless he is a hypocrite. How can one lead a team in talks he doesn’t believe in?” he posed.

Mutua’s remarks come days after Kioni fiercely clashed with EALA MP Hassan Omar during the Bomas talks bringing the talks to a standstill for a moment.

Omar is said to have chastised Kioni for saying at a news conference recently that the discussions look to be engineered to fail.

“I don’t expect anything to come out from those talks. It is just a waste of time,” Kioni said.

