Friday, September 29, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has supported sentiments made by former Attorney General, Prof Githu Muigai, who called for the reduction of counties and constituencies to tame high wage bill.

Githu, who appeared before the National Delegates Committee (NDC) on Thursday, suggested that Parliament has too many people and that there should be a plan to reduce the number of constituencies as well as scrap a few political positions.

“We have too many people in Parliament, we have too many constituencies and counties. They are costing us a lot of money. Reduce the constituencies to about 100 and have one man and one woman in each,” Githu said.

Reacting to Githu Muigai’s sentiments, Raila Odinga through Azimio spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua, agreed with his sentiments and even called for the abolishment of the Senate and reduction of constituencies to below 200.

“Prof Githu Muigai is right. Kenyans are over-represented and overburdened by their representatives, “Let’s shrink the National Assembly to under 200, abolish the senate, amalgamate counties, and drastically cut the number of MCAs,” Makau said.

Currently, Kenya has 67 Senators, and 349 Members of Parliament, comprising 290 members elected from single-member constituencies, 47 woman representatives elected from each county, and 12 members nominated by political parties.

There are 2,222 Members of the County Assembly; 1,450 are elected and 772 are nominated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST