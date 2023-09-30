Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has attacked President William Ruto over plans to privatise Mombasa Port.

Speaking in Mombasa on Friday when he held a meeting with all opposition governors, Raila questioned why the process of privatisation or concession was not transparent.

The former prime minister stated that the process should not be allowed to continue since public participation was not done as required.

“We are perturbed by the decision to have the Port privatised or concessioned without public participation and the involvement of the County Government of Mombasa. One would ask, why is the process shrouded in secrecy? What is the economic value to Kenyans,” Raila said.

The ODM supremo declared that the opposition outfit would not allow the process to continue until all issues raised by concerned citizens were addressed.

“Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition does not support the planned privatisation of the Port, and we shall resist it until the issues Kenyans have raised are openly and adequately addressed,” he stated.

