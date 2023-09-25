Monday, September 25, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has attacked Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua for forming a Kikuyu political outfit called ‘Kamwene Forum’

Karua and a section of Azimio One Kenya leaders from the Mt Kenya region have formed the Kamwene forum which is set to address political and economic issues affecting Mt Kenya region residents.

However, in a social media post on Sunday, Raila Odinga through his spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua blasted Karua and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for organizing their communities into tribal cocoons and accused them of abandoning the idea of ‘One Kenya’.

Like Karua, Wetangula has tried to unite the Luhya nation by telling all leaders to join President William Ruto’s government and work together.

“SAD to see senior folks like @HonWetangula of Kenya Kwanza and @Martha Karua of @narckenya retreat to their ethnic cocoons.

“Ms Karua is now in KAMWENE, a Kikuyu outfit and Mr Wetangula is calling for Luhya ethnocentrism. Have they abandoned the Kenya Nation as a realistic idea?” Makau wrote on his official X Page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.