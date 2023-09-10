Sunday, September 10, 2023 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s apologists has criticised President William Ruto after he opened a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) office in Nyeri county on Saturday.

Speaking on Sunday, the University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, a Raila fanatic, said Ruto should focus on national matters and leave the rest of the county issues to county leaders.

“The president should only deal with national issues. Like opening a national UDA office. Haya mambo madogo madogo aachie viongozi mashinani (These small things should be left to the local leaders),” Manyora said in a tweet.

Ruto, who was accompanied by his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and other UDA leaders, officially launched UDA offices in Nyeri.

Addressing the residents, Ruto urged them to join UDA and elevate the party to a national level.

He said it will enable the government to unite the country, communities, and interests of the people.

The president announced that they will hold elections in December to elect party officials.

“All members of UDA will have elections in December. We are going to announce the timetable for elections in December so that we can build the party as an institution of governance,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST