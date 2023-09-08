Friday, September 8, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saved Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris from being expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

Passaris was among 8 ODM legislators who were facing disciplinary action for meeting with President Willliam Ruto, who is the number one enemy of Raila Odinga.

5 ODM lawmakers had been expelled from the party but Passaris, Rongo MP Paul Abuor, and his Uriri counterpart, Mark Nyamita, were fined instead.

The five who were expelled are; Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango (Lang’ata) and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Following the expulsion of the five, details have emerged of how Raila Odinga saved Passaris from being expelled from the Orange party.

Sources said Raila Odinga personally ordered ODM’s disciplinary committee not to punish Passaris and instead fine her Sh 250,000 for supporting Finance Bill 2023, which is now an Act.

“Baba told us not to punish Passaris harshly because she has shown commitment to the party despite supporting Finance Bill 2023,” a member of the disciplinary committee told journalists.

