Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has told off critics who have accused him of double standards after expelling ODM rebels from the party for working with President William Ruto while he himself is also gravitating towards the State.

Speaking at a political party event in Migori County, Raila sought to defend his newly found dalliance with Ruto, saying he was doing so without betraying his party.

According to Raila, members of the Orange Party are only allowed to work with the State while following the proper channels which have been established by his political faction.

“Our party members in direct talks with our opponents are traitors.

“Let them use the proper channels. Development comes via structured processes, not dished out at statehouse,” Raila stated.

He reiterated that the so-called rebel ODM MPs, led by Jalang’o and Tom Ojienda, were working closely with Ruto while ignoring party positions on a number of national issues.

He particularly accused the leaders of seeking cheap favours from those in power and deviating from party policy at a time when they were needed most.

“Loyalty, fidelity, and love for one another are the three main reasons political parties grow.

“ODM shall not condone political infidelity in the name of some members seeking cheap political favours from those in power,” Raila stated.

Raila had received backlash after ODM Party’s National Executive Committee resolved to expel Lang’ata’s MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Bondo’s MP Gideon Ochanda, and their Suba South counterpart Caroli Omondi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.