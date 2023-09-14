Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Embattled Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o, has maintained that he will use the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) ticket to vie for his second term in the 2027 general election.

Speaking at Wilson Airport in Nairobi County yesterday, Jalang’o said ODM will lose the Langata seat if they deny him the party ticket in 2027.

According to him, Raila Odinga and ODM need him to win the Lang’ata seat; otherwise, they will lose it to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

“I am a member of ODM, and ODM is the party I will use here. Maybe if they are planning to lose this Lang’ata seat,” said Jalang’o.

The first-term MP expressed confidence that he would be voted again by the people of Lang’ata for his second term in the 2027 general election.

“Political seats are open for anyone, anyone can compete any day but it is the people of Lang’ata who will decide who their MP will be and they know who their next MP will be, the one who who is always there for them and that is me,” he added.

Jalang’o’s remarks come after ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the Lang’ata MP will not retain his seat in 2027 in the event his expulsion from the ODM is stayed by the Court order.

Jalang’o is among the five rebel ODM MPs who have been kicked out of the party for declaring allegiance with President Ruto.

Others are; Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST